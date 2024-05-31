3 small moves Arizona Cardinals made that will make a big difference in 2024
By Brandon Ray
2.) Drafting TE Tip Reiman
Monti Ossenfort opted to select a tight end Tip Reiman in the third round of the NFL Draft this year which at the time seemed a little questionable. The Cardinals already have a rising tight end in Trey McBride who had a major jump from his rookie year to last season. However, Tip Reiman is more of a blocking tight end who brings massive physicality to an offense. Whether he lines up at tight end or even in the backfield, Reiman can be brought in on run plays and help open the hole to the second and third level.
While Reiman may not get the glory, he has the chance to provide a serious impact that can open up a lot of opportunities for Arizona on the ground.
1.) Drafting RB Trey Benson
Before selecting Reiman, the Cardinals started out their third round of the draft by taking Florida State running back Trey Benson to pair with James Conner. Arizona had one of the best rushing attacks in 2023 that was led by Conner and it is reasonable to think that they will once again be near the top of the league in running the football. With Conner going into a contract year at 29 years old, getting Benson comfortable in the offense without putting too much pressure on him right from the start is perfect for his development.