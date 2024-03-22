3 underrated Cardinals players who could make a massive impact next season
Keep an eye out for these three Cardinals who could help energize the team next season.
By Brandon Ray
The Arizona Cardinals have a long way to go before they can consider themselves true contenders in this league. With the roster still needing improvement, there should not be high expectations for the Cardinals in 2024. Even though they will have a fully healthy Kyler Murray behind center, Arizona just does not have the strength to compete in the NFC West, let alone the entire NFC. While Monti Ossenfort has to keep building the team, the Cardinals are not a complete lost cause.
Outside of Murray, it can be hard to identify great players on the Cardinals' roster. However, what makes Arizona lowkey dangerous is that this will give players in Arizona a chance to step up and make a name for themselves.
There are three players on the Cardinals who could very well make a massive impact next season and help bring energy to the team, as well as help lead the way for potential wins.
Keep an eye out for these three Cardinals next season.
3.) Dante Stills, DT
As a 6th round pick in last year’s NFL draft, Dante Stills started in 8 games out of a possible 15 games. Stills was able to get 3.5 sacks and 47 total tackles in his rookie season (along with 5 QB hits). With the Cardinals signing defensive tackles Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols in free agency, Stills no longer has to worry about starter production as his game still needs development. Within a rotation on the defensive line, Stills should have more opportunities to make an impact with Nichols and Jones in the mix.