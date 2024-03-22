3 underrated Cardinals players who could make a massive impact next season
Keep an eye out for these three Cardinals who could help energize the team next season.
By Brandon Ray
2.) Michael Wilson, WR
In a situation where Michael Wilson did not have quarterback Kyler Murray throwing the ball for half of the season, Wilson still found a way to make a flashy impact in his rookie year. He ended last year with 38 catches for 565 yards and 3 touchdowns as a mixture of a number two/number three option. His “breakout” game took place in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers where he caught 7 passes off of 7 receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson would only have 2 games above 60+ receiving yards for the remainder of the season.
Arizona has not been as active in the wide receiver market this free agency so unless the Cardinals decide to bring two or three rookie wide receivers through the draft, Michael Wilson will have a chance to be more involved with the offense. Even if someone like Marvin Harrison Jr. comes to Arizona, Wilson should still be heavily involved because of the departure of Marquise Brown and the Cardinals trading away Rondale Moore.