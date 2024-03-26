3 ways the Arizona Cardinals can win the NFC West in 2024
It is possible, but it will take some skill and a taste of luck.
By Brandon Ray
2.) Kyler Murray plays at an All-Pro level
Coming back from his torn ACL injury in the middle of last season, the Cardinals’ offense caught a spark of production when Kyler Murray went back into the lineup. Murray helped lead the Cardinals to three wins and threw for 1,799 yards to go with 10 interceptions and 5 interceptions. With a full offseason to train and not have to worry about taking care of a knee injury, Murray will have a chance at a full season for the first time in what seems like a long time. The Cardinals have not addressed the wide receiver position in free agency aside from acquiring Chris Moore from the Tennessee Titans. That should change come draft night.
However, Arizona has gone out and provided protection for Murray by getting Jonah Williams and Evan Brown in free agency. If Ossenfort can give Murray weapons that can elevate his game, Murray will have a chance to play at an All-Pro level. The former Offensive Rookie of the Year is a two-time Pro Bowler and the Cardinals are better with him than without him (as last season showed).
If Murray goes into next season and plays his best football that he ever has and can reach the next level of his career, the Cardinals will be competitive at the very minimum. Depending on what weapons Murray gets by Week 1, the Cardinals have the chance to help improve Murray’s game for next season.