4 best case schedule scenarios for Arizona Cardinals in 2024
By Brandon Ray
3.) The Bears come to Arizona in September
The Cardinals will host the new-look Chicago Bears this season. Sure, maybe Caleb Williams will pan out eventually and be the next big player in the league. It does help that he has a solid supporting cast with wide receivers in Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore, in addition to having a promising run game led by D’Andre Swift. Despite the Bears having a lot of promise for this season and beyond, Williams is a rookie quarterback at the end of the day. Rookie quarterbacks are destined to make mistakes because the NFL is a faster and more physical game than the college level.
There is no denying that the Cardinals can play hardnose football. While they did not win much last year, they played tough under Jonathan Gannon and have improved their roster since then. Getting the chance to take on a rookie quarterback early in September or early October would give the Cardinals a break when it comes to facing quarterback play. This is not to say that Williams won’t impress with his talent, but the Cardinals will have the chance to welcome Williams to the NFL and make his game a rough one when taking on the Cardinals’ defense. The potential early struggles by a rookie would be a massive favor for Arizona.