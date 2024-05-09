4 best case schedule scenarios for Arizona Cardinals in 2024
By Brandon Ray
2.) Cardinals play Miami in November/December
Anyone who has to play the Miami Dolphins early in the season will need to deal with the sunshine that makes the temperature much hotter than it is. Arizona will be on the road when they face the Dolphins. If the Cardinals are able to get a game against the Dolphins where it is not the scorching Miami heat, they will not have to worry about the sun hitting down on them on the sidelines. Not to mention, the Dolphins are built to win early in the season off of their speed. They usually do not have as much success in the later part of the season.
Kyler Murray vs. Tua Tagovailoa, both who have great number one options at receiver, will be a fun matchup to watch. The Cardinals took a step forward this offseason as compared to the Dolphins, who have lost pieces all over their roster. However, Miami still has a wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and the Cardinals are not going to want to be having to defend that duo in the Miami heat.