4 best remaining free agents for Arizona Cardinals after NFL Draft
Monti Ossenfort should consider bringing in these free agents to Arizona.
By Brandon Ray
While Arizona Cardinals’ general manager Monti Ossenfort delivered a solid draft class, he still has some work to do in terms of keeping an eye on current free agents that are still looking for new homes. Maybe Ossenfort and the front office feel good about their free agency, but every team, even the best ones, are always looking to find ways to improve their rosters. The Cardinals no longer have a massive need on the roster, but they definitely are weaker in some positions as compared to others.
We may see current free agents make their decisions in May and some of them will wait for a little bit as training camp approaches here in the next couple of months. Arizona is in a division where they are facing teams who have shown that they are not afraid to be aggressive when it comes to free agents. Ossenfort needs to match that energy and bring in more veterans to help turn this franchise around from what they have been the last two seasons.
Here are four current free agents that make total sense for the Cardinals to sign.
4.) DT Linval Joseph
A veteran defensive tackle who is known for his best tenure with the Minnesota Vikings, started off his career with the New York Giants before going to Minnesota. Then he bounced around from the Chargers to the Eagles, and then signed with the Buffalo Bills in the middle of the season last year. Joseph is a true run stopper who can be a rotational player for Arizona’s defensive line. In addition, Joseph was on the Eagles when Jonathan Gannon was the defensive coordinator.
Arizona’s defensive line was addressed in free agency, but in the draft. They need to improve their run defense from last season and adding a veteran like Joseph would provide a solid rotational player in Arizona.