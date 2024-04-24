4 bold Arizona Cardinals NFL draft predictions
Will the Cardinals draft heavy on offense?
By Brandon Ray
2.) Arizona trades up from 27th pick
Aside from having to wait the entire time from near the start of the draft, the Cardinals need to find a way to trade up for the right prospect. While there obviously needs to be a prospect that the Cardinals feel that they believe can be a difference maker that they can trade up, it will be up to Ossenfort to make the move. With sitting at the 27th pick, there should be players that fall especially on defense with his draft being an offensive-focused draft. There are plenty of good prospects that could easily fall in the first round. It happens every year in the draft.
If a prospect like defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, cornerback Nate Wiggins, or even edge rusher Laiatu Latu starts to slip into the late teens/early 20s, don’t think that Ossenfort won’t make an effort to make a trade up if he genuinely believes a player can be a great fit for the Cardinals.