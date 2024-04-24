4 bold Arizona Cardinals NFL draft predictions
Will the Cardinals draft heavy on offense?
By Brandon Ray
1.) Monti Ossenfort drafts more offense than defense
When looking at last year, the Cardinals were near the bottom of the league in terms of offense when Kyler Murray was out of the lineup. Once he came back, it provided a little bit of firepower but there is still a lot of work to be done. With 11 draft picks heading into this draft, Ossenfort needs to strongly consider bringing in offensive talent more than he has during free agency. Arizona focused more on the defensive side of the ball through free agency which was smart, but it doesn’t help out Murray.
Even with a defensive minded head coach, the Cardinals need to put the needs of Murray before anyone else to not only get a boost in this offense, but not waste a year of Murray’s contract as well. This could mean multiple wide receivers, a running back who can take over for James Conner (who is heading into a contract year), and depth for the offensive line.