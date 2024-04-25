4 NFC West draft nightmare scenarios that should worry Cardinals fans
These three moves from the rest of the NFC West would be a nightmare for the Arizona Cardinals.
By Brandon Ray
1.) Cardinals miss out on Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers
This should be the obvious number one nightmare scenario for Arizona fans. There is a clear need for a receiver and this is the draft to get them. With having the 4th pick, the Cardinals have been in connection of potentially trading out of the pick. Unless they get an offer that is too good to pass up, Ossenfort needs to do the smart thing and draft Marvin Harrison Jr. who is arguably the best overall prospect in this draft. However, should Ossenfort make the move out of the 4th pick and lose out on Harrison, he has to find a way to somehow acquire LSU wideout Malik Nabers.
Long story short, if the Cardinals don’t get one of these receivers or even Rome Odunze, Ossenfort is going to have to answer a lot of questions regarding the Arizona offense. The Cardinals should not overthink this. They will definitely have the chance to get one of the two receivers no matter what.