4 non-NFC West opponents that will cause issues for Arizona Cardinals in 2024
By Brandon Ray
2.) Green Bay Packers
One of the surprises of the NFL last season was Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. With Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets last season, the Packers were expected to take a step back. Instead, they shocked the NFL by going 9-8 and giving a beatdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round. Not to mention, they were one drive away from getting to the NFC championship game but came up short against the San Francisco 49ers. Near the end of the season last year, Love showed that he will be the future of Green Bay and he finished with over 4,000 passing yards and 32 touchdowns with no clear number one wideout.
A possible advantage for the Packers when they face the Cardinals will be weather. Arizona will head to Green Bay this season and they need to hope that it is early on in the year. If the Cardinals have to play in that frigid weather in November/December, it is going to make life difficult for the Cardinals. Green Bay is already an established team and is ready to win now and the Cardinals will have some big challenges.