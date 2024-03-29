4 positions the Cardinals must address in rounds two & three in NFL Draft
While the first round of the NFL draft will be crucial for the Arizona Cardinals, they will still have many more holes to fill in the later rounds.
By Brandon Ray
History within the NFL draft shows that star players can be found in any round. Tom Brady was drafted in the sixth round by the New England Patriots, Brock Purdy was the last pick in the NFL draft, and even former Arizona Cardinal Kurt Warner went undrafted.
Now this is not to say that it is easy to identify and draft future starters outside of the first round, but teams more than likely will find atleast one future starter who was drafted in the later rounds of the NFL draft. When it comes to the first three rounds, those who are drafted in that span are looked at as immediate or very-near future starters for a team.
First round picks tend to start right away, or are developed with a lot of upside because of the talent that they have shown. When you get into the second and third round, it is a chance for teams to acquire more potential starters at other positions that may be pressing needs. The Arizona Cardinals have a great amount of holes on their roster and it is going to take more than the first round to address them. General manager Monti Ossenfort has six picks in the top 100 (two in the first round, one in the second and three in the third round). Unless Ossenfort trades up, he will have these picks and potentially even more if he makes a trade down.