4 realistic expectations for Jonathan Gannon in 2024
By Brandon Ray
When the Arizona Cardinals went out and hired Jonathan Gannon in 2023, it was going to be a complete change from what they had been prior. Going from Kliff Kingsbury to Gannon was not the most popular pick at the time, but it was a necessary one for the Cardinals. Head coaches don’t get a lot of room for screw ups in today’s game so there is a lot of pressure starting at the moment that they are hired. The patience is not there like it once was with the head coach. Frank Reich was hired to be the head coach of the Carolina Panthers last offseason and was fired halfway into last year.
Head coaches that are on the hot seat heading into 2024 that have not been with their respective teams for very long include Mike McCarthy, Brian Daboll, Robert Saleh, and Dennis Allen. All of them have their own reasons as to why, but they are not in the greatest situation and need to win this season to keep their jobs.
In Gannon’s first year in Arizona last year, the Cardinals finished 4-13 without having Kyler Murray for over half of the season. At the same time, the Cardinals only lost five games by one possession and played hard all season long. Gannon has a more promising roster heading into 2024 but it will be up to him and his coaching staff to make it work.