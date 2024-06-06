3 biggest strengths on Arizona Cardinals roster heading into 2024
By Brandon Ray
The Arizona Cardinals have had a successful offseason with their newest additions but it only matters with what happens on the field. Monti Ossenfort and the front office did produce a solid final product with what the Cardinals could be in 2024. Now it will be up to Jonathan Gannon and his staff to make the pieces work during games. The Cardinals have been horrible the last two seasons, there is no denying it. However, Arizona played hard last year and defeated three playoff teams which earned them respect considering what they were working with on the roster.
After improving the roster this past offseason, there are three strengths on the roster that Cardinals fans should be excited for. All three of these areas will look different, but it should be for the better that can help Arizona win some games this season.
3.) Offensive Line
Arizona’s offensive line will look a lot different than last year. D.J. Humphries is no longer with the Cardinals but the front office went out and signed Jonah Williams to plug into the right tackle spot. In addition, the Cardinals brought in Evan Brown through free agency who has a great chance at being a starter and drafted Isaiah Adams in the 3rd round and Christian Jones in the 5th round. The offensive line should be an improved unit that not only protects Kyler Murray, but opens up running lanes for the running backs.