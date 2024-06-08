4 realistic expectations for Jonathan Gannon in 2024
By Brandon Ray
4.) Get Cardinals’ defense back to relevancy
As a defensive-minded coach, Gannon should have an upper edge on the defensive side of the ball but that simply was not the case last year. Arizona had an average pass defense and a horrible run defense. The front office addressed each level of the defense through free agency and the NFL Draft. With a mixture of the veteran signings and draft picks, the Cardinals’ defense should look a lot better. In a tough NFC West, the Cardinals are going to be tested big time against big playmakers.
Even though the name of the game is to score, the Cardinals are going to need to stop high powered offenses’ and keep pressure off of the offense. If Gannon can get the Arizona defense back to relevancy, the Cardinals will have a chance to win some close games that they will find themselves in.
3.) Win 3 division games
It feels like a long time since the Cardinals have won a division game. Their last win in the NFC West took place against the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. They were swept last season which was a tough reality as to where the Cardinals were at as a franchise. However, their Week 18 loss to the Seattle Seahawks solidified themselves getting the 4th overall pick that landed them wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. in this year’s NFL Draft.
The Cardinals need to compete in the NFC West, let alone the whole NFC. Arizona can’t have a head coach that can’t win in the division. It will be almost impossible to win a division championship, something that the Cardinals have not done since 2015. Gannon will need to change the narrative that the Cardinals can’t compete against the Rams, Seahawks and 49ers.