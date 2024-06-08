4 realistic expectations for Jonathan Gannon in 2024
By Brandon Ray
2.) Make a run at the playoffs in November/December
Sometimes it is better for a team to fold and realize that the playoffs are not within striking distance. However, it shows no real progress for them and all that they have to look forward to is the offseason. For the past two seasons, the Cardinals have not been winning enough to put themselves in a playoff hunt in the second half of the season. They did not pick up their fourth win last year until Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles and they did not pick up their fourth win in 2022 until Week 10 against the Rams (then lost the rest of their games of the season).
If Gannon can get his team in a position to put themselves in a playoff hunt in November and December, it will not only show that the Cardinals can compete, but it will also show that anything can happen that could ultimately help them sneak into the playoffs. Winning the division might be out of hand just because of how dominant the 49ers are as a team, but the Cardinals could get into the playoffs as a 6th or 7th seed team.