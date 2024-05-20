4 way-too-early bold predictions for Arizona Cardinals in 2024
By Brandon Ray
As the long stretch begins of being so close yet so far away from the NFL season, now is the time for fans to take a look at their favorite team and see what predictions can be made, as well as what realistic expectations can be set. For the Arizona Cardinals, they have more expectations in 2024 and beyond because of what the front office did to improve the roster. The coaching staff of Jonathan Gannon, Drew Petzing, and Nick Rallis are entering their second year in Arizona and will need to prove to the NFL that they belong on the sidelines and calling plays.
From now until when the games begin, fans can expect a lot of predictions being made. Whether it is now or the day before the season starts, fans will be able to see predictions and even make their own.
Here are four way-too-early bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals.
4.) Trey Benson emerges as RB1 for Cardinals after Week 11
The Cardinals will have their bye week in Week 11 which is in the range of the best time. They play ten games and then get a break before playing seven more games to close out the regular season. During the NFL Draft, the Cardinals drafted running back Trey Benson early in the third round out of Florida State. Benson has a similar playing style to Cardinals starter James Conner. Last season, Conner ran for over 1,000 yards despite missing four games. One thing to keep in mind is that Conner could be playing his last season with the Cardinals in 2024, which opens up the door for Benson to take over as the main starter at some point this season.