4 way-too-early bold predictions for Arizona Cardinals in 2024
By Brandon Ray
3.) Trey McBride finishes as a top five tight end
One of the bright and rising stars for the Cardinals is Trey McBride, who took a massive jump in production from 2022-2023. He had 825 receiving yards even without having Kyler Murray throwing him the ball for over half of the season. Once Murray came back into the starting lineup, McBride was targeted no less than six times a game to close out the season. The tight end position is so valuable because there is limited star talent in the league. McBride is a tight end that no one outside of Arizona is talking about.
Even with the revamped offense that the Cardinals formed this offseason, McBride should still be a go-to weapon for Murray which can lead to massive production in 2024.
2.) Kyler Murray finishes with 4,000+ passing yards
The franchise for Arizona is fully healthy from his torn ACL he suffered late in 2022 and has a better offense than what he walked into last season. He has new and familiar weapons around him, as well as a new and improved offensive line. In five seasons with the Cardinals, Murray has never passed for over 4,000 yards. The closest he came to it was in 2020 (his first year as a Pro Bowl player) with 3,971 yards through the air.
With a new number one receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr., a solid veteran receiver in Zay Jones, and returners in Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch, Murray is set up to succeed and set a career high in passing yards. As long as Murray plays in all 17 games, there should be no reason as to why Murray doesn’t get to 4,000 yards for the first time in his career.