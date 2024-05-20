4 way-too-early bold predictions for Arizona Cardinals in 2024
By Brandon Ray
1.) Arizona wins three divisional games
In Arizona’s last seven NFC West games, they are 0-7 and have been outscored by over 100 points between the rest of the division. Jonathan Gannon will need to correct that immediate problem if the Cardinals want to climb the standings in the division. Like every year, Arizona will have six games within the division. When it comes to the San Francisco 49ers, they have a roster that looks too great for the Cardinals to steal a win even if Arizona has home field advantage. For the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals have not had any kind luck against the Rams in recent memory but LA did just lose Aaron Donald to retirement.
When it comes to the Seattle Seahawks, this is where it gets interesting. There is a new head coach in Mike MacDonald and a big question at the quarterback position. It doesn’t mean that Seattle still won’t be a force, but the Cardinals’ improvements may have earned themselves a potential win or even two against the Seahawks.
At the end of the day, the Cardinals are going to need to earn their wins and maybe even have a little bit of luck. At the same time, Arizona looks more like a competent football head with a coaching staff that the players play hard for. Don’t sleep on the Cardinals this year turning heads when they get a surprising win or two in the NFC West.