4 worst case schedule scenarios for Arizona Cardinals in 2024
By Brandon Ray
3.) Playing rookie QBs later than sooner
Four of the top five drafted quarterbacks will take on the Cardinals. When it comes to Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, it is almost safe to say that they will be Day 1 starters for the Bears and Commanders. They were the first two picks in the NFL Draft and there is no other viable option for both teams to start over them. For J.J. McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings and Drake Maye with New England, there is an expectation that they would start from the beginning. The only thing is that they have quality backups who could be a bridge quarterback to start off the season.
Either way, there is a high possibility that the Cardinals take on four rookie quarterbacks this year. Despite the talent that they all bring, the Cardinals need to hope that they face them sooner than later. Rookie quarterbacks always struggle early on. While they can find success and impress, they also struggle heavily. The Cardinals played tough last year and they will now be looking to bring massive pressure on the young quarterbacks. If the Cardinals face these rookies later on, they will be at a disadvantage because the rookies will have some experience underneath their belts and can look to improve their games against Arizona.