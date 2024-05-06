4 worst case schedule scenarios for Arizona Cardinals in 2024
By Brandon Ray
2.) Starting off the season against San Francisco 49ers
Starting the season with a division rival is not a problem, unless that rival has something to prove based on how their season ended last season. The San Francisco 49ers are the defending NFC champs but are coming off an overtime Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It is the second time since the 2019 season where they have lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. There is no doubt that San Francisco is looking to take what they want and they will be looking to get off to a red hot start like they did last season.
If the Cardinals find themselves in their pathway to start the season, it could be big trouble for Arizona. While the Cardinals took a big step forward this offseason, they are not in a position to prove what they can do against a highly talented team like the 49ers. Arizona needs to hope that they are going up against an opponent that can give them a confident boost to start off the season.