5 best head coaches Arizona Cardinals will face in 2024
By Brandon Ray
Depending on how fans look at the game of football, there is a lot that goes into considerations as far as rankings and predictions. Within the NFL, there is a lot to factor in week-by-week, year-by-year. NFL fans sometimes focus on the player matchup position by position. With the obvious most important position being the quarterback, that is the number one position that is almost automatically judged.
While the players are the ones that are producing on the field, the coaching staffs are the ones preparing a game plan for the players to perform at the best of their ability. When it comes to the head coaches, they are the main focal point whether a team fails or has success. We are in an era where head coaches are sometimes the scapegoat if their star quarterback is not performing well.
When the Arizona Cardinals take the field next season, they will be across the field from some of the best coaches in the league. With a mixture of offensive and defensive-minded head coaches, the Cardinals will need to hope that Jonathan Gannon and Arizona’s coaching staff has them ready for games every week.