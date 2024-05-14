5 best head coaches Arizona Cardinals will face in 2024
By Brandon Ray
1.) Sean McVay
Much like Dan Campbell, Los Angeles Rams’ head coach Sean McVay has passion for his players and knows what to say at the right time. Since taking over, McVay has changed the culture for the better and he even saved Jared Goff’s career after Jeff Fisher almost wrecked it before it started. McVay has built his offense to be a high-scoring unit in the league. Since taking over in 2017, he has just one losing season as a head coach. He is a two time NFC champion and won a Super Bowl as well.
When it comes to facing the Cardinals, McVay has only lost to Arizona twice in his tenure. He has the Cardinals’ number and it will be up to Jonathan Gannon to find a way to overcome that massive bump. Within the NFC West, the Cardinals have a tough task to take on both McVay and Kyler Shanahan. Gannon has a lot of catching up to do and he will be looking to prove that he is the right coach for the Cardinals to win in the NFC West.