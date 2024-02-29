5 defensive backs the Cardinals need to consider drafting in 2024
These aggressive young defensive backs could bring an impact to the Cardinals' defense next season.
In a division with offensive weapons-galore with the likes of Deebo Samuel, D.K. Metcalf and Cooper Kupp, if the Arizona Cardinals look to stop the passing offenses of the NFC West, they are going to need a young corner to build a defensive backfield around. Luckily for Arizona, there are numerous aggressive, young corners that could turn last season’s -1 turnover ratio into the Cardinals favor.
According to Fox Sports, the Cardinals were near the league average for passing defense with 212.5 yards per game allowing 32 touchdown passes in the 2023 campaign. These statistics were good enough for a 13th overall ranking in the league, but the turnover ratio can certainly be improved upon with the aggressive play style that is abundant in this season’s rookie class.
While many agree that the fourth overall pick should be used on a wide receiver, some have said that there is a possibility that Monti Ossenfort and company trade away their pick if Marvin Harrison Jr. is not available at four.
If this plays out, there are some first-round talents that could peak the interest of the Cardinals front office. However, with three third-round picks, Ossenfort could certainly look to improve his defensive backfield with one of these young talents.