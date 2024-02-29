5 defensive backs the Cardinals need to consider drafting in 2024
These aggressive young defensive backs could bring an impact to the Cardinals' defense next season.
3. Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
After the Senior Bowl, Quinyon Mitchell has found himself in the conversation as one of the best corners of this year’s draft class. According to NFL’s NextGen Stats, his total score of 87 is the the top of the draft class.
With his blazing speed, it is possible that Mitchell could run a 4.3 40-yard dash in the upcoming combine. His speed and natural athleticism makes him a great fit for a zone scheme where he can freely roam and use his closing speed to break on routes.
Mitchell boasted 32 solo tackles and 18 passes defended last season for the Rocket defense. Mitchell also holds the school record for career passes defended with 46 showing his disruption at the top of routes.
Even if he is not utilized on the Cardinals Defense right away, Mitchell could be an impactful gunner on the special teams unit creating havoc and potentially creating turnovers.