5 defensive backs the Cardinals need to consider drafting in 2024
These aggressive young defensive backs could bring an impact to the Cardinals' defense next season.
5. Cooper DeJean, Iowa
In many mock drafts, Cooper DeJean has been rated as a potential first round selection. If the Cardinals do choose to trade down from their 4th overall pick, Cooper DeJean could find himself falling in the Cardinals lap late in the first round.
DeJean played a pivotal role in one of the best defenses in the country due to his natural instincts and ball-hawk abilities. The junior out of Iowa moves well from zone to zone and is versatile in a defensive backfield.
DeJean also plays very well in the run-support game and even as a delayed blitzer. As a good zone defender, DeJean needs to improve in his man-to-man abilities and keeping quick twitch receivers close while remaining in phase.
DeJean’s versatility could find him playing as a safety in the NFL that is quick to come barreling downhill in run support. If he does play safety, he could often be seen spinning down in cover 3 allowing him to play big around the box and assist in the run game.
While it may be a stretch to see DeJean in Cardinals red, if he is available late in the first round or falling into the second round, Monti Ossenfort may take a shot on the defensive back from Iowa.