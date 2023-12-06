5 draft prospects who will immediately help the Arizona Cardinals in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals have draft capital come April. So as the college football season closes out, let’s talk about five prospects who can immediately help them.
By Sion Fawkes
4 - Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB/Clemson
Kyzir White should return in time for the 2024 season, and Josh Woods is showing he can be rather serviceable at linebacker. But the Arizona Cardinals must re-sign Woods, along with Krys Barnes, if they intend on keeping the duo around.
Therefore, the Cards may need to add some depth to the position, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is a name with NFL bloodlines with the potential to step in and at least latch on as an immediate role player. The big board over at Tankathon has Trotter ranked 46th, and if that remains the case in April 2024, it means the Cards would need to use their second-round pick on a linebacker.
This would also likely mean skipping out on a guard or corner (should the Cards not take the latter with their second first-round pick), which may ultimately factor as more pressing needs. But if Trotter falls to the third round, Monti Ossenfort must seriously consider a kid who has 29.5 tackles for loss in three seasons at Clemson, 13.0 sacks, and two pick-sixes.