5 free agents the Arizona Cardinals were wise to avoid signing
These 5 free agents have new homes for 2024 and Cardinals fans should be glad that it isn't in Arizona.
By Brandon Ray
5.) LB Kenneth Murray
The former Charger is heading to the Tennessee Titans on a two-year, $18 million deal after spending the last four seasons in Los Angeles. In 4 seasons, Murray racked up 5 sacks and 321 total tackles (including two seasons of 100+ total tackles). At $9 million a year for Murray, the Cardinals were smart to stay away from signing Murray to this kind of deal. When it came to addressing the linebacker spot, Arizona signed Mack Wilson from the New England Patriots, who has already been bringing great energy to the Cardinals.
In addition, Murray is coming from the Chargers where the defensive unit was in the bottom half of the league under former head coach Brandon Staley. With acquiring Wilson, the Cardinals are getting a guy who has been coached by Bill Belichick and may know a thing or two about situational football. Not to mention, Ossenfort was able to bring him on a much better contract.