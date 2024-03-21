5 free agents the Arizona Cardinals were wise to avoid signing
These 5 free agents have new homes for 2024 and Cardinals fans should be glad that it isn't in Arizona.
By Brandon Ray
4.) Center Mitch Morse
Throughout his career, center Mitch Morse has had the opportunity to play with quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. When he was signed in 2019 by the Buffalo Bills, he was the anchor in the middle of the offensive line that has helped the Bills become the team that they are today. However, all good things must come to an end, but not for Morse. After being released by the Bills, Morse found a home quickly in Jacksonville where he will be snapping the ball to Trevor Lawrence who is going into his fourth year as the Jaguars’ quarterback.
While Morse provides stability at center down in Jacksonville, he has had a recent injury history as member of the Bills and has issues with concussions. In addition, Morse can only play center so that makes him limited as to what he can provide as far as versatility. The Cardinals recently signed offensive lineman Evan Brown who can play both center and guard, providing them the ability to use Brown in anyway on the interior of the offensive line.