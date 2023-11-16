5 hopes for the Arizona Cardinals roster going forward at this point of the season
We are just over the midpoint of the 2023 Arizona Cardinals season, and while the year has been a downer, there is a lot of hope for this young roster.
By Sion Fawkes
1 - Kyler Murray is the undisputed franchise quarterback
While Kyler Murray passed the first test, he still has seven to go, so let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. Murray wasn’t anywhere near as rusty as he could have looked in the Arizona Cardinals win over the Atlanta Falcons, but he needs to show us something that’s always been turbulent in his career: Consistency.
And the second half of the season is often when Murray faltered, though you could theoretically pin a lot of this on former head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Either way, Murray needs to show us that he can play good football throughout November and December, and not just good football, but winning football.
The Cards, even if they win between three and four of their remaining games, will likely still have a top-10 or even a top-five pick, which they could parlay into a quarterback, even if it’s not financially the best decision. Either way, Murray can put this debate to rest with just a solid overall performance between Weeks 11 and 18.
