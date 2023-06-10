Top 5 players the Arizona Cardinals drafted over the past 5 seasons
By Sion Fawkes
Kyler Murray, QB/2019
While I may be critical of former number one overall pick Kyler Murray, you still can’t deny that he put together two Pro Bowl seasons, that he has made numerous jaw-dropping plays, and has even pulled off improbable come-from-behind wins.
Questionable work ethic and personality traits aside, Murray has more raw talent than most NFL quarterbacks. If he can develop better leadership skills, get more vocal, and change his body language and overall outlook, he can still remain with the Arizona Cardinals for a long, long time.
Byron Murphy, CB/2019
Byron Murphy is one player Cardinals fans would have loved to have seen stick around. But Murphy made it clear he no longer wanted to be in the desert.
We now know Monti Ossenfort, Jonathan Gannon, and Company are changing the team’s outlook, but it was just one season too late for Murphy, who missed substantial time with a back injury this past season. Nonetheless, Murphy was one of Steve Keim’s best picks between 2018 and 2022.