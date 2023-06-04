Arizona Cardinals: Murphy’s comments scream dissatisfaction with Keim regime
By Sion Fawkes
Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy wasn’t shy on sharing his thoughts about the former regime running things in the desert.
We know, in hindsight, just how much of a mess of things Steve Keim, Michael Bidwill, and Kliff Kingsbury made while they were united in the desert. And former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. became the latest one to voice his discontent with the organization during the pre-Ossenfort-Gannon days. Check out a snippet of what he had to say:
""I’m here, I’m doing all those things. (I’m) just happy to get away from that situation. Always thankful for that team, coming from there, but I’m just here now. Excited, and happy, this is just better for me. Everything is better.""- Byron Murphy
It’s clear that Murphy didn’t want to be in the desert any longer, and at the time, no one knew what Ossenfort and Gannon were planning in terms of a much-needed culture change. So it was only natural for him to go elsewhere and get away from the disarray that was. Despite his comments, however, if you’re a Cardinals fan, you shouldn’t take them to heart.
Arizona Cardinals are no longer the organization Murphy was talking about
While Murphy voiced his clear dissatisfaction with the Cards, his words were directed toward neither Gannon nor Ossenfort. Instead, you can interpret them toward Steve Keim, Kliff Kingsbury, and perhaps even owner Michael Bidwill.
And really, given the dire straits the Arizona Cardinals found themselves in, who can blame them? But it’s since become clear that Ossenfort and Gannon are taking the starring roles here in the Redbirds culture change, and Bidwill would do us all a favor if he took a back seat and let the duo he put his trust in to lead this thing.
Overall, Murphy may not have enjoyed his time in Arizona thanks to the disaster that was the Bidwill-Keim-Kingsbury Show. But now that the Cards have turned a page on at least two from that infamous trio, this organization is finally pointing the compass north. And that should be refreshing for all of us.
Time will ultimately decide whether Ossenfort and Gannon stick around and successfully finish what they started. But they’re off to a hot start, regardless of the criticism both have absorbed for differing reasons during the offseason.
Source: Byron Murphy Takes Jab at Cardinals by Donnie Druin, SI.com