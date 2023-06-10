Top 5 players the Arizona Cardinals drafted over the past 5 seasons
By Sion Fawkes
Christian Kirk, 2018
And finally, we got Christian Kirk, who put up solid but unspectacular numbers between 2018 and 2020. In 2021, however, he broke out with 77 receptions, 982 yards, and five touchdowns. He since signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he put up yet another solid season with 84 catches, 1,108 yards, and eight touchdowns.
Overall, had Keim managed to keep Kirk around in the desert, perhaps he doesn’t give up a first round pick for Marquise Brown at the 2022 NFL Draft. That could have altered recent Arizona Cardinals history, especially since the Cards still may have landed Trey McBride in the second round regardless.
No, Keim wasn’t a good general manager for the Cardinals, and most fans were glad to see him move on. But even with poor drafting between 2013 and 2022, even executives like Keim still managed to snag a few memorable draft picks who have been productive with the franchise.
