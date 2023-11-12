5 players who could be playing their final games with the Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals roster overhaul started in March 2023, and you can expect that overhaul to continue into March 2024 and beyond.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals will likely get rid of even more players from the Steve Keim era following the 2023 season. Some of these players didn’t get the chance some of us hoped they would get, while others were just playing the role of stopgap until a true starter could come in and take their place.
There was one player we hoped would take the next step, but after just nine games, that next step most likely won’t happen. He too was from the Keim era, along with four players listed in today’s piece, but there is one from the Ossenfort era who hasn’t lived to expectations, and they too have made the list.
5 players who may not be Arizona Cardinals in 2024
1 - Greg Dortch, WR
For those of us hoping to see the new regime give Greg Dortch the chance he deserved, we were sorely disappointed. This season, Dortch has just one catch for two yards, and that single reception came last week in the Arizona Cardinals 27-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Dortch has been nothing more than a depth player this season, buried on a depth chart that contains Marquise Brown, Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore, and Zach Pascal. He has given the Cards some value as a returner, but that probably won’t be enough to keep him around following 2023.
Releasing Dortch will also let someone else give him a chance to live to his potential, so this would be a win-win situation for both parties. Look for the Cardinals to add another receiver with more size in the offseason to replace Dortch.