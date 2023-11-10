5 biggest questions remaining for the Arizona Cardinals at this point in 2023
Teams that are 1-8 have plenty of question marks, and the 2023 Arizona Cardinals are full of them: Let’s check out the five biggest questions facing the team.
By Sion Fawkes
4 - Which players from the Keim era will prove they are worth keeping?
This is an interesting one, because Monti Ossenfort basically dumped two players onto other teams for late-round draft picks and he also cut Myjai Sanders. But there are several Keim era players who may be worth keeping, like tight end Trey McBride.
There will be other players vying for attention, like Zaven Collins, who has been so-so through the season’s first nine weeks, Marco Wilson, who should be shown the door via a release when the new league year begins, and Leki Fotu, who needs a solid final eight games to show he’s worth keeping.
5 - Which struggling players will rebound from now until Week 18?
Marco Wilson is the first player to come to mind, but given how poorly he’s performed this year, there’s little to expect. Collins is one to keep an eye on, because it seems as though he’s right there, yet for some odd reason, he just can’t seem to be any more than average. But if he makes just two or three big plays per game, he’s a keeper heading into 2023-24.
On the offensive side of the ball, Rondale Moore is one to watch. While he hasn’t struggled mightily, the third-year receiver has been a better running back than he’s been at his natural position. However, he’s often enjoyed sound chemistry with Kyler Murray, so his meager 53.4 PFF Grade should increase.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference, Grades provided by PFF [subscription])