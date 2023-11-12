5 players who could be playing their final games with the Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals roster overhaul started in March 2023, and you can expect that overhaul to continue into March 2024 and beyond.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Leki Fotu, DT
While Leki Fotu has fared better this season than in the past, he still hasn’t shown enough consistency to warrant confidence that he can be a full-time starter. Therefore, if the Cards were to keep Fotu beyond this season, it would be as a backup or a role player once general manager Monti Ossenfort addresses the position.
Further, Fotu is yet another product of the old Steve Keim regime, so Ossenfort and Company would have little incentive to keep him around unless he has a monster second half. Like Dortch, Fotu’s contract expires following the season, and they will most likely let him walk.
3 - Marco Wilson, CB
Marco Wilson is one of those players that you wish the NFL allowed trades for “future considerations” at the deadline a couple of weeks back. Or better yet, future considerations with the promise that the team would retain half his contract for the rest of the season, because it may have enticed someone to take a flier on him.
There is no polite way to state how poorly Wilson’s 2023 campaign had gone this season. And like Fotu, unless he plays like a Pro Bowler in Weeks 10 through 18, don’t expect him to stick around. Wilson’s contract doesn’t expire until following the 2024 season, but the Arizona Cardinals will pay such little money in dead cap, releasing him is a realistic option.