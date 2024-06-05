5 players who need to step up in 2024 for Arizona Cardinals
By Brandon Ray
4.) Justin Jones
Monti Ossenfort addressed the Cardinals’ defensive line in free agency with the signing of Justin Jones, who has played for the Chargers and recently with the Bears. In addition, Ossenfort also signed former Raiders’ defensive lineman Bilal Nichols. The reason why Jones is on the list unlike Nichols is because of the contract differences. Both players received three year deals but Jones received over $30 million in that span while Nichols only got $21 million.
Jones is coming off a great season with the Bears racking up career highs in sacks (4.5) and QB hits (17). He also had 4 pass deflections (tying his career high) and had 49 total tackles (second highest in his career). Coming in as a new addition to the Cardinals, Jones will need to not only produce on the field, but also bring leadership to a younger defense. Taking the charge on the defensive line will be beneficial not only this season but beyond it as well.