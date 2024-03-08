5 teams that Arizona Cardinals must outbid for Christian Wilkins as free agency heats up
Looking to improve the defensive line, the Cardinals need to pursue Christian Wilkins in free agency.
By Brandon Ray
Free agency in the NFL is almost here and the first step to getting into the 2024 season will come and go before we know it. It is the time of year where football fans are keeping an eye out for breaking news and giving their reactions and opinions. With this upcoming free agent market, there will be many teams in play for various players who can make a great impact for an organization in 2024 and beyond. One of those players that should receive a high market is defensive tackle Christian Wilkins from the Miami Dolphins.
Wilkins has established himself as one of the best interior defensive lineman in the game and if he does not head back to the Dolphins, there will be another NFL team that would gladly welcome his services. The Arizona Cardinals need to be one of those teams that pursues Wilkins to add to their defensive line.
However, it will not be an easy task as Wilkins' value per overthecap.com is over $15 million per year. While the Cardinals can afford that, they will possibly have to outbid other teams that could easily be recruiting Wilkins.