5 teams that Arizona Cardinals must outbid for Christian Wilkins as free agency heats up
Looking to improve the defensive line, the Cardinals need to pursue Christian Wilkins in free agency.
By Brandon Ray
5.) Atlanta Falcons
Under new head coach Raheem Morris, the Falcons are going to be in the market for a quarterback as their number one priority. An area that should be right behind getting a quarterback of the future is continuing to build up their defense in the trenches. Atlanta gave up 118 rushing yards per game last season. In 5 of the last 7 games of the season, the Falcons gave up 129+ rushing yards in which only one of those teams ended up making the playoffs (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).
The Falcons have $37 million in cap space per overthecap.com and while they may not be willing to spend a ton of money on Wilkins, it would be easy to say that they could make an offer to improve the defense under Morris.
4.) Houston Texans
The Texans are overall the biggest surprise from 2023 where they not only won the AFC South, but they did under a new head coach and new quarterback. Even with the Texans trading away their first-round pick last year to the Cardinals for this upcoming NFL draft, the Texans still have a first round pick that was originally owned by the Cleveland Browns. On top of that, the Texans have $70 million in cap space which gives them a lot of freedom to do what they want here in the next week.
The Texans’ defense is one of eight units that gave up less than 100 rushing yards per game last year. If DeMeco Ryans was looking to build off of a great start to his head coaching career, acquiring a guy like Wilkins to help the middle of the Houston defensive line. The Texans are in a division where they are at the top and have a second year quarterback in C.J. Stroud who is looking to keep building up his game moving forward.