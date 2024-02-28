5 teams that should want to acquire 4th overall pick from Arizona Cardinals
With two first round picks at No. 4 and No. 27, the Arizona Cardinals have the chance to bring in a lot of draft capital.
By Brandon Ray
If you ask any NFL fan, more than or not this is an exciting time of the year once the playoffs end. There is a period where nothing is happening right after the Super Bowl, and then things pick up in February with NFL Combine, which then rolls into free agency and then the NFL Draft. It has not always been the case, but the Arizona Cardinals are going to be one of the few teams that has a lot of attention through the next months. With over $50 million in cap per overthecap.com and 13 draft picks, Monti Ossenfort has a lot to work with to assist the coaching staff.
With the countless routes the Cardinals can take with fourth overall pick, it will be up to Ossenfort to decide what is best for the franchise depending on what happens in the first three picks. It is hard to imagine the top three teams (Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots) trading out to a team that does not need a quarterback (unless the Bears pull off a shocking trade where they drop down further than the second overall pick.
WIth the Cardinals really starting the draft at No. 4, there is still one scenario that they need to prepare for should the player that they want not be available anymore. There is a great chance that the Cardinals will consider trading down and acquiring more draft capital.