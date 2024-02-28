5 teams that should want to acquire 4th overall pick from Arizona Cardinals
With two first round picks at No. 4 and No. 27, the Arizona Cardinals have the chance to bring in a lot of draft capital.
By Brandon Ray
1.) Minnesota Vikings
Under Kirk Cousins, the Vikings were always competitive and having weapons like Adam Thielan and Justin Jefferson for his recent tenure with them has brought the Vikings close or in the playoffs. Under head coach Kevin O’Connel, the Vikings are in a bit of a situation with their offense. Cousins, who is set to hit the free agent market, is coming off a torn achilles injury from last season. Their star wide receiver in Justin Jefferson is going to be approaching an expected massive (and possibly record-breaking) contract, whether it is from the Vikings or someone else.
The Vikings now have not just one but two teams in the NFC North in the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers who are here to stay competitive for the foreseeable future. The Vikings are an interesting team because they are the second furthest team away from the Cardinals on this list, so it would take a haul for the Cardinals to trade down all the way to No. 12. However, if the Vikings are not able to start over at the quarterback spot in 2024, who knows how the future will play out.