5 toughest running backs Cardinals will face in 2024
By Brandon Ray
4.) Josh Jacobs
One of the newest players to join the Green Bay Packers is Josh Jacobs. After five seasons with the Raiders, Jacobs joins the NFC North in a more stable offense as compared to Las Vegas. Jacobs is coming off an 805 rushing yard season last year, but he had his career year two seasons ago with over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns. Going into the Packers’ offense, Jacobs will be looking for a fresh start. Jacobs has only had one full season of production, but he brings the ability to help an offense stick to the run game to control the game.
The only factor to put into consideration is that A.J. Dillon is back in Green Bay and Dillion could take away goal line plays to get points on the board. However, Jacobs should get the biggest workload down the stretch. Arizona will be tasked with a physical playmaker with a much better offensive line as compared to Las Vegas.