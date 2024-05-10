5 toughest WRs Arizona Cardinals will face in 2024
By Brandon Ray
4.) Amon-Ra St. Brown
Part of the reason why the Detroit Lions had one of the best offenses last season is because of wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. In the last two seasons, St. Brown has produced back-to-back 1,000+ receiving yard seasons, making him Jared Goff’s go-to guy in the passing game. The last time St. Brown faced the Cardinals in 2021 where he was able to get 8 receptions for 90 yards and a score. Since then, St. Brown has not looked back. Much like the Bears, Detroit has multiple weapons on the offense that can change a game. However, St. Brown is the one that a defense has to game plan for.
The only way for Arizona to contain St. Brown is to get pressure on Jared Goff. Even though Goff has become a more efficient passer, he still needs a perfect setup to make a play. If the Cardinals are able to get Goff out of rhythm, St. Brown won’t be as big of an impact.