5 toughest WRs Arizona Cardinals will face in 2024
By Brandon Ray
3.) Puka Nacua
The biggest steal of the NFL Draft last year was none other than Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver Puka Nacua, who was drafted in the 5th round. Finishing with over 100 catches for 1,486 yards and 6 touchdowns, Nacua is going to be a problem within the NFC West. While the Rams have dominated the Cardinals, Nacua did play a significant role within LA’s two wins against Arizona last season. In both matchups, Nacua was held to 8 catches for 53 yards.
However, because we know what kind of damage Nacua can do on the field, he makes this list. In addition, there is an argument to be made for Cooper Kupp to be on this list but his recent injury history provides a little bit of doubt of how Kupp could produce against Arizona. At the end of the day, Nacua and Matthew Stafford have a solid connection. The Cardinals’ secondary should keep their eyes on Nacua more than any other weapons on the Rams.