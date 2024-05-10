5 toughest WRs Arizona Cardinals will face in 2024
By Brandon Ray
2.) Justin Jefferson
Let’s face it, when a team is heading to take on the Minnesota Vikings, Justin Jefferson is the main player that a defense will need to plan for. Jefferson has worked his way up as one of, if not the best wideout in the league. One advantage that the Cardinals could have against Jefferson is the quarterback play.
Kirk Cousins is no longer in Minnesota so Jefferson will be catching passes from a different quarterback for the first time in his career. Whether it is Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy, Jefferson will need to find a way to make it work with a new quarterback. However, with the talent that Jefferson has there should be no doubt that the will still make the same impact he has up to this point in his career.
1.) Tyreek Hill
Since being traded to the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill has done nothing but be arguably the best non-QB in football. He has had back-to-back 1,700+ receiving yard seasons and 21 total touchdowns in two years. Hill has been a perfect fit for the Dolphins’ offensive scheme and they can light up the board like it is nothing. Having eight games last season of 100+ yards (one with over 200 yards), Hill’s presence is tough for any defense.
The Cardinals’ secondary will be tasked to defend Hill and while it is possible, it can be very difficult. Much like Jared Goff with Amon-Ra St. Brown, if Arizona can consistently pressure Tua Tagovailoa, Hill no longer becomes an x-factor.