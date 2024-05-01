Four things to know about Arizona Cardinals' 2024 schedule
By Brandon Ray
Before you know it, the NFL schedule will be released this month and teams will learn when they face their opponents. It is always an exciting time because fans start to buy their tickets, record predictions come out, and players could very well be facing their prior teams if they joined another team. We can make predictions all we want, but the fact of the matter is that the results won’t be finalized until the final whistle blows on gameday.
Looking back at the Arizona Cardinals’ schedule from last year, almost no one should have said that they would beat down the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Or when Kyler Murray came back, the Cardinals would end up winning four total games with three of them being against playoff teams (Cowboys, Steelers, Eagles). Heading into 2024, the Cardinals have stability, a solid draft class, and a free agency class that will look to improve the Cardinals from the last two seasons.
Although Arizona does have some breaks with some opponents, they will be challenged by veteran players and coaches that will make it tough for them to make a run at the postseason.