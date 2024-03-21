6 Free agent moves from NFC West that Cardinals fans can laugh at
Until the games start, everyone can get laughed at.
San Francisco 49ers
1. Going with Leonard Floyd over Chase Young
Chase Young wasn't quite as impactful as 49ers fans probably expected him to be – although he looked a little more like himself in the Super Bowl, which feels notable – but signing Floyd to a two-year, $20 million deal and then seeing Young go to New Orleans on a one-year, $13 million deal feels like someone dropped the ball somewhere. Floyd's been good, especially in the latter half of his career – but he's turning 32, while Young is still only 24. If Young rebounds and stays healthy with the Saints this year (and granted, that's a medium-sized if), the 49ers will have missed an opportunity to have him be a core member of their next great defense. Instead, they may very well get stuck in the giving-out-one-year-contracts-to-vet-pass-rushers cycle.
1. Signing LB De'Vondre Campbell
Campbell's a perfectly fine player – he's a good linebacker who had one hell of a career season with the Packers in 2021 – but he's missed almost a dozen games over the last two years, and will be 31 when next season starts. He's currently listed as the starting Will backer for the 49ers on PFF – if he continues to miss more time, that 49ers linebacking group may not look nearly as strong as they have in recent years.