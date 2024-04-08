6 free-agent moves from NFC West that should terrify Cardinals fans
As if the division wasn't tough enough already.
The NFC West is a scary place. The 49ers are coming off a Super Bowl appearance, and are one of the elite teams in all of football. The Rams always find a way to be better than people think, and somehow still make the playoffs during seasons when people expect them to win, like, three games. Even the Seahawks, who are a little less terrifying to play at the moment, are coming off a nine-win season; they also just hired one of the better coaching candidates of this year's cycle in Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.
Even before free agency, the Cardinals had their work cut out for them. Maybe the 4th pick in this year's draft will help? Arizona's been looking up at those other three teams for the better part of a decade now, and the division certainly hasn't gotten any worse since the start of free agency began back in March. Not having to deal with Aaron Donald twice a year will be nice, but there will be plenty of new faces that turn into headaches for the Cardinals. These are the six moves from NFC West that should terrify Cardinals fans. Enjoy!!