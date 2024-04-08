6 free-agent moves from NFC West that should terrify Cardinals fans
As if the division wasn't tough enough already.
San Francisco 49ers
Signing Leonard Floyd
Floyd's made a nice career for himself since leaving Chicago. The 31-year old pass rusher has had at least nine sacks in each of the past four seasons after never doing that once with the Bears. In his one year with the Billls, Floyd tied a career-high in sacks (10.5) while playing in all 17 games. Now he joins a 49ers defense that always seems to be good – playing on a line with Javon Hargrave and Nick Bosa typically has that effect. Floyd's about as good a EDGE2 as there is in the NFL, and figures to get more than enough one-on-one's next season to make a real impact. At the very least, another 10ish sack season seems plausible, which is a nightmare for the rest of the NFC West.
Signing Yetur Gross-Matos
This signing isn't quite as notable as the Floyd deal, but Gross-Matos feels exactly like the type of deal that goes under the radar until, like, Week 14 when he makes a division-clinching play. Goss-Matos has 13 sacks through the first four years of his career – all spent playing on some bad Carolina Panthers teams – and has only been a full time starter for one of those. The offseason plan in San Francisco seems pretty obvious, and without spending a ton of money to make it happen, the 49ers made some clever additions to their pass-rushing depth. It's scary considering they didn't even really need it: SF finished 7th in sacks last season.