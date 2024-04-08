6 free-agent moves from NFC West that should terrify Cardinals fans
As if the division wasn't tough enough already.
Seattle Seahawks
Signing Leonard Williams
Williams has 43.5 sacks over the 10-year career he's spent with the Giants and the Jets, and has consistently been one of the premier interior defensive linemen in the NFL during that time. He's never had an overall defensive grade (Pro Football Focus) lower than 70, and is coming off a 2023 season that saw him set career-highs in QB hurries. He'll fit right in alongside Boye Mafe, Uchenna Nwosu, and Johnathan Hankins, all of which (besides Hankins) had strong seasons last year as well. Any time multiple teams in your division spend a lot of time and money upgrading their defensive front, it's a little nerve-wracking.
Re-signing Noah Fant
There's no avoiding it – Fant hasn't been the same player since he left Denver. But there was a time, not very long ago, when he was a 60-catch, 600-yard tight end and at only 26, betting that he may have another couple seasons of that production in him isn't the worst idea in the world. And plus, with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it's not like Seattle even really needs him to be a star – they'd probably be more than happy with a 2019-like performance, when Fant had 40 catches for 562 yards and three touchdowns. With all that being said, of all the scary moves on this list, signing Fant is probably the one Cardinals fans care least about.